Turkey convicts 4 human rights activists on terror charges

A Turkish courtroom on Friday convicted Amnesty International’s previous Turkey chairman, Taner Kilic, of membership in a terror corporation and sentenced him to much more than 6 a long time in jail.

The courtroom also convicted a few other human rights activists — Gunal Kursun, Idil Eser and Ozlem Dalkiran — of charges of aiding a terror team, sentencing them to two a long time and one particular thirty day period each and every.

7 other activists, which includes German citizen Peter Steudtner and Swede Ali Gharavi, have been acquitted of the charges.

10 of the activists have been detained in a law enforcement raid in July 2017 whilst attending a electronic protection education workshop on Buyukada island in the Sea of Marmara in close proximity to Istanbul.

Kilic was detained individually a thirty day period previously in the town of Izmir.

10 defendants have been billed with aiding terrorist corporations, which includes the community led by U.S.-dependent cleric Fethullah Gulen that the Turkish governing administration blames for the 2016 coup try and has specified as a terror team.

Kilic was accused of membership in Gulen’s community. Gulen denies allegations that he engineered the coup try.

‘Crushing blow for human rights’: Amnesty Global

Their demo heightened issues about Turkey’s treatment method of human rights advocates and aided bitter Turkey’s relations with European nations, notably, Germany.

Amnesty Global condemned the ruling as a “crushing blow for human rights and for justice” in Turkey.

“Today, we have borne witness to a travesty of justice of spectacular proportions,” claimed Andrew Gardner, Amnesty International’s Turkey researcher who noticed the listening to.

“The court’s verdict defies logic and exposes this three-year trial as the politically motivated attempt to silence independent voices.”

The 4 convicted activists, who have been introduced from jail pending the result, have been envisioned to attraction the verdict. All 11 defendants managed their innocence all through the demo.

“This case has been a litmus test for the Turkish justice system,” claimed Gardner. “As such, it is tragic to see the part it has played and continues to play in criminalizing the act of standing up for human rights.”