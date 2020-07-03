TSR Updatez: Soulja Boy’s Ex-Girlfriend Requests $2M Default Judgement Because He Did Not Respond To The Initial Battery Lawsuit

Again in January, we documented that Soulja Boy was sued for allegedly pistol whipping a lady, now, the alleged sufferer Kayla Myers is inquiring the choose for a $two million default judgment.

In accordance to The Blast, Kayla served Soulja Boy papers but he has but to react and as a substitute of ready, she would like for the choose to grant a default judgement.

“Kayla says she served her ex with the legal papers and is tired of waiting around for him to respond. In the docs, she is asking the court to award her $2 million in damages plus $20,615.25 for a grand total of $2,020,615.25. A judge has yet to rule.”

The first lawsuit claimed that Kayla and Soulja Boy experienced an on-and-off yet again romance for several years. It also states that in February of 2019 he “held the gun to her (the woman’s) head and told her she was going to die that night and would not make it home.” She also promises she was “hurt so badly that she had trouble breathing.”

The docs reportedly point out that Soulja Boy “ordered his assistant to take her to a shower and he watched while she undressed and claims he was present when she showered. She also claims the rapper, “instructed his assistant, to take her in the garage and tie her up with duct tape.” Shockingly, the lady promises Soulja Boy then purchased his assistant to get her and she, “wrapped an extension cord around (her) arms and took (her) into the garage” the place she was viewed by many folks at the residence for 4 several hours.”

The Blast provides, “Eventually, she alleges one male inside the home, said: ‘that he would let her go if she performed oral sex on him.’ The woman claims, at the time, she ‘felt she has no choice but to perform oral sex on him in order to escape the garage.’”

Kayla Myers is suing Soulja Boy for assault and battery, bogus imprisonment, and sexual battery.

Want tea specifically in your textual content inbox? Strike us up at 917-722-8057 or simply click right here to sign up for!