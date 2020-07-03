Trump again hails U.S. COVID-19 testing as cases rise by record levels

President Donald Trump, but again, hailed the United States’ coronavirus testing as COVID-19 cases in the region improved by much more than 55,000 on Thursday, a new every day worldwide record for the pandemic.

A surge in coronavirus cases about the previous 7 days has place Trump’s dealing with of the disaster beneath the microscope and led a number of governors to halt programs to reopen their states following demanding lockdowns.

“There is a rise in Coronavirus cases because our testing is so massive and so good, far bigger and better than any other country,” Trump stated in a tweet late on Thursday.

“This is great news, but even better news is that death, and the death rate, is down,” he stated.

The every day U.S. tally of cases stood at 55,274 late on Thursday, topping the preceding solitary-working day record of 54,771 established by Brazil on June 19.

The wave of new cases has a number of governors halting or again-pedaling on programs to reopen their states following months of demanding lockdowns, closing beach locations and canceling fireworks shows about the approaching Independence Working day weekend.

The United States has now recorded just about 129,000 fatalities from the outbreak, just about a quarter of the regarded worldwide complete.

Additional than 10.89 million folks have been described to be contaminated by the novel coronavirus globally and 520,066​ have died, in accordance to a tally. The United States by itself has recorded about two.76 million cases.

Bacterial infections have been described in much more than 210 nations and territories due to the fact the 1st cases had been discovered in China late very last calendar year. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Modifying by Raju Gopalakrishnan)