Trump Advisor Kellyanne Conway’s Daughter, Claudia Conway, Is Making Anti-Trump & Pro Black Lives Matter Social Media Posts To Help ‘Educate’

White Household counselor #KellyAnneConway’s 15-12 months-aged daughter #ClaudiaConway is not in this article for #Donnie or everyone who supports bigotry, for that make a difference.

It was not too long ago identified that she is heading from the grain and building anti-#Trump #TikTok videos, as effectively as supportive #BlackLivesMatter posts on social media.

In a current job interview with @usatoday, she mentioned: “I know a lot of my friends are so informed and I think they wouldn’t be if it weren’t for social media, which is why I think using one’s platform for good and for the education of others is so, so important,” the outspoken teenager mentioned.

Her father #GeorgeConway is also anti-Trump and seems to be a little bit a lot more supportive than her mom Kellyanne.

“My dad is pretty supportive of it, you know, my mom, she’s always taught me to stand up for what I believe in,” she mentioned.

“A lot of people have been telling me that I’m disrespecting my mother by doing this—I’m not at all,” Claudia mentioned. “I want nothing but love for her because she is an amazing person.”