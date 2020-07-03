Tribunal must look into ‘serious’ gross misconduct claims against Judge Hlophe – Mogoeng

The Main Justice has advisable that claims lodged against Western Cape Judge President John Hlophe are critical and warrant a tribunal.

This immediately after Hlophe’s deputy Patrica Goliath lodged a criticism of alleged assault, abusive language and abuse of electricity.

Mogoeng dismissed counter issues laid against Goliath.

In a assertion introduced on Friday night, the business office of the main justice mentioned Mogoeng experienced appear to a determination pertaining to the managing struggle among Hlophe and Deputy Judge President Patricia Goliath.

Goliath laid a gross misconduct declare against Hlophe in January, alleging, amid other points, that he assaulted a fellow colleague, employed abusive language toward her and delegated obligations intended for her place to a junior colleague.

Hlophe in return, submitted a counter-criticism against Goliath which incorporated, amid other points, alleged gross incompetence.

On Friday, Mogoeng mentioned he was compelled to think about the subject immediately after the Judicial Perform Committee advisable an inquisitorial enquiry. Associates of the JCC even so ended up disqualified from entertaining the subject owing to their prior involvement in listening to the circumstance, with Mogoeng stepping in.

Obtaining deemed the criticism, Mogoeng mentioned he was pleased that the 3 most critical issues against Hlophe, warranted a tribunal.

“This is arguably a borderline case between gross misconduct and conduct so unbecoming of a judge as to be sufficiently grave to warrant serious consequences although it may not quite rise to the level of gross misconduct.”

He explained the alleged assault criticism against an additional decide as “unprecedentedly serious in judicial circles and must be looked into thoroughly”.

He dismissed all counter-allegations manufactured against Goliath. He also dismissed all other allegations manufactured against Hlophe, barring the 3 cited.

The JCC will now advise to the Judicial Provider Fee that a tribunal be recognized.

A tribunal can possibly guide to impeachment, or sanction without having impeachment, or it can dismiss the prices.

Hlophe has formerly denied the allegations against him, labelling them “vague and embarrassing”.

He would “demonstrate at the right , before the correct forum, that the complaint revealed a deeply worrying standard of judicial competence from a member of the Bench in the position of the DJP”.

– Compiled by Paul Herman