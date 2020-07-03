Through the looking glass: South Korean ‘augmented reality’ mirror allows touchless cosmetics shopping – Latest News

An augmented fact (AR) mirror at the new Seoul flagship boutique of cosmetics powerhouse Amorepacific helps make straightforward perform of viewing if that scarlet shade of lipstick or very long-lash mascara fits you – even if you are putting on a confront mask.

The mirror will take a photograph of the customer’s confront and analyses it, recommending items dependent on pores and skin texture, and addressing any blemishes, wrinkles or dim circles. Clients can then see a laptop-created picture of what they would appear like putting on a vast array of foundations, blush, eye items and lipsticks.

“Due to the coronavirus, it felt uncomfortable to test cosmetics after someone had used them,” mentioned shopper Cho Yu-lim, 24, as she peered into the total-size mirror, which has “Find Your Makeup Look” prepared on it. “This is very convenient as I can see the actual colour on my face without even touching my face.”

In addition to social distancing, South Korean federal government pointers suggest customers try out out cosmetics on the backs of their palms, not on their faces.

“It was frustrating as I couldn’t try cosmetics on my face … but it was fun to find the product that suits me best through this AR device,” mentioned 20-calendar year-outdated college student Music Da-hye following hrs of tests items on her palms at other retailers.

South Korea has been praised how it has dealt with COVID-19, but Asia’s fourth-most significant economic system has expert persistent outbreaks in current months, primarily in the money.

To minimise human get in touch with and restrict the danger of virus distribute, the store has also place QR codes upcoming to all items on display screen, so clients can verify particulars with their cellular telephones rather of speaking to personnel.

“It took very little time and I didn’t need to talk to anyone before I made my purchases,” Cho mentioned.

