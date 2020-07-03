There are other good options if we can’t reach deal with EU By

© . FILE Image: Britain’s Key Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Avenue in London
LONDON () – There is a good arrangement to be attained with the European Union on publish-Brexit investing phrases but if that can’t be reached, there are other incredibly good options, Key Minister Boris Johnson explained to LBC radio on Friday.
Johnson claimed he was a little bit much more optimistic than EU negotiator Michel Barnier, but that if no deal was struck in then an “Australia-style” arrangement would be a “very good option”.
