Johnson claimed he was a little bit much more optimistic than EU negotiator Michel Barnier, but that if no deal was struck in then an “Australia-style” arrangement would be a “very good option”.

LONDON () – There is a good arrangement to be attained with the European Union on publish-Brexit investing phrases but if that can’t be reached, there are other incredibly good options, Key Minister Boris Johnson explained to LBC radio on Friday.

