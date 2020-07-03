The Philadelphia 76ers To Investigate Allegations Of Racism And Bullying Against Former Black Team Dancer

A previous member of the Philadelphia 76ers’ dance staff is talking her reality, bringing to light-weight disturbing allegations of bullying and racism in the course of her time on the dance squad.

Yahne Coleman, who is now a product, unveiled she experienced been the target of bullying and racism by her staff customers in a prolonged social media submit. Her tale acquired additional visibility when Trey Songz shared it and set the ladies accused of producing the alleged harmful function natural environment for Yahne on blast by sharing a online video of them indicating racial and hateful points about Yahne.

In the assertion, Coleman claimed she was “racially profiled, bullied and threatened” not only by her dance teammates but also by customers of the dance team’s coaching employees. The viral tale has prompted 76ers officers to examine the issue.

“Tonight, we were made aware of social media posts involving former dance team members that contained insensitive, offensive and unacceptable remarks, as well as allegations of bullying and racist behavior,” the staff mentioned. “The videos, which were filmed in 2016, featured derogatory comments from a former dance team member who left the organization in 2013.”

The girl in the online video can be read indicating, “I will find you in whatever home project you live in. I will slum it to the west side of Philly just to find your a**, beat the sh*t out of it, and then get you blacklisted from whatever club you think you can get in.”

Yahne, who reportedly still left the dance staff in 2015, statements related bullying incidents took place to her often and suggests when she documented it to officers in the 76ers’ firm, “nothing was done.”

The Sixers mentioned they consider the circumstance “very seriously” and intend to examine it instantly.

The girl in the online video, only discovered as Annie, has because spoken out to situation an apology to Yahne. SWIPE underneath to go through the whole apology and observe the original online video.

