The ‘Most sacks from 2016 to 2019’ quiz

Disgruntled Jacksonville Jaguars defensive conclude Yannick Ngakoue has not signed his franchise tag tender, and the most current reviews have him even now seeking a trade out of Duval County. Ngakoue has been fairly vocal about his calls for, even obtaining into a back again-and-forth Twitter spat with Jags operator Tony Khan. The Jags appear open up to a trade as nicely but refuse to just take pennies on the greenback for the 25-yr-previous veteran, so we may well not be a looking at a resolution to this prior to the 2020 year.

Which provides us to present-day quiz of the working day. From 2016 to 2019, a complete of 29 NFL gamers recorded 30 or far more sacks in the normal year, like Ngakoue who has amassed 37.five in his 4 seasons in the league. So with that in intellect, how several of all those 29 gamers can you title in 5 minutes?

Great luck!