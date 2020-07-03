The ‘Most passing yards in a season’ quiz

Kurt Warner’s increase from stocking grocery store cabinets to turning into a Corridor of Fame NFL quarterback is a single of sports’ most well known fairy tales. Now his tale is headed to the massive display screen. It was declared on Thursday that Zachary Levi of “Chuck” fame will be taking part in the QB in a biopic about Warner’s existence. Levi experienced this to say on Instagram: “Further than pumped for this a single. Have generally observed Kurt Warner and his family members, and their journey, to be an uplifting and inspiring a single. Cannot wait around to provide their tale to screens each massive and little.”

Which provides us to present-day quiz of the working day. In NFL background, a QB has thrown for four,500 or a lot more yards in a period on 62 instances. Warner pulled off the feat two times, after for the Rams and after for Cardinals. So with that in brain, how quite a few of the 62 can you title in 5 minutes?

Fantastic luck!