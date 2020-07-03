The MixtapE! Presents the Best Songs of Summer Ever

Reward Tracks:

Luis Fonsi feat. Daddy Yankee & Justin Bieber — “Despacito”: With 16 months used atop the Scorching 100, this reggaeton smash was not just the music of summer months in 2017. It was the music of the 12 months, whole cease.

Lil Nas X feat. Billy Ray Cyrus — “Old Town Road”: Sub in “19 weeks,” “country trap smash” and “2019” earlier mentioned, and you get the place right here.

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello — “Señorita”: This flirty Latin pop bop from the relationship duet associates only used one particular 7 days at the leading in 2019, but the sultry vibe of the observe positive created it deserving of the summer months months.

Brandy & Monica — “The Boy Is Mine”: The sentiment guiding this 1998 strike, which pitted the two R,ampB sensations in opposition to one particular an additional about a person, might really feel a little bit retrograde in hindsight, but the 13 months it used at No. one that summer months surely are not nearly anything to combat about.

Christina Aguilera — “Genie in a Bottle”: For 5 months in late summer months 1999, it was all about Xtina and her irresistible debut observe. A genuine want arrive accurate.

Pleased listening!