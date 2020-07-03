The Baby-Sitters Club Cast: Then & Now

Sokoloff performed Stoneybrook’s resident imply woman and the Club’s rival in the BSC flick and also performed Stephanie Tanner’s BFF Gia on the strike collection Complete Home.

Sokoloff went on to star in a string of cult favored motion pictures, which include Whatsoever It Normally takes, Dude, Where’s My Auto? and Sugar and Spice, as very well as starring on The Exercise and participating in Joe’s expecting sister on Good friends.

Immediately after a recurring function on The Fosters, Sokoloff reprised her function of Gia when the sequel collection Fuller Home arrived to Netflix. She’s also grow to be a producer and director, directing the 2019 Life time Xmas film Xmas Resort.

Immediately after relationship James Franco for 5 a long time right after assembly on the established of Whatsoever It Normally takes, Sokoloff, 39, went on to marry Alec Puro in 2009 and the few have two daughters, Elliotte, eight, and Olive, five.