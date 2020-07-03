Tekashi 6ix9ine Hires Megan The Stallion Stylist – Unveils Crazy New Hair!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Tekashi 6ix9ine is finding a pink-rainbow-and-metallic-gold wig for his up coming glance, MTO Information has figured out. Tekashi’s stylist dropped the tea on him,.

Tekashi haas been performing with Jonathan Wright, who has labored with Megan The Stallion, for his new seems. 

And Jonathan promises that Tekashi’s new glance unwell be his craziest glance at any time

This is ho he employed to glance:

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR