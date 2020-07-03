Tekashi 6ix9ine Hires Megan The Stallion Stylist – Unveils Crazy New Hair!

Tekashi 6ix9ine is finding a pink-rainbow-and-metallic-gold wig for his up coming glance, MTO Information has figured out. Tekashi’s stylist dropped the tea on him,.

Tekashi haas been performing with Jonathan Wright, who has labored with Megan The Stallion, for his new seems.

And Jonathan promises that Tekashi’s new glance unwell be his craziest glance at any time

This is ho he employed to glance:

And what is his new glance gonna be?

“I’m actually on my way to him this evening for his next look,” Jonathan advised Site 6. “I might do a half-and-half: a red rainbow and a full gold metallic look. I’d like to try to push the buttons.”

Pink rainbow with metallic gold? We will have to see it to decide.

Wright also spelled out how Tekashi was not originally down with the wigs, acquiring a transform of coronary heart immediately after observing the stylist function with another person else.

“Tekashi was sitting down there and I seemed at him I claimed, ‘I’m placing a wig on you.’ And he claimed, ‘Boy, stop, you ain’t placing a wig on me.’ And that was the working day, I think, when he shot ‘Trollz’ with Nicki [Minaj],” claimed Wright. “The up coming working day, I experimented with the slime-eco-friendly-and-purple wig on him. I advised him, ‘I promise, you will look like a rock star.’”