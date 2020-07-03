Team Roc Calls For Firing Of Cop Who Shot & Killed 3 Men

Jay-Z’s Team Roc phone calls for the fast firing of an officer who has currently shot and killed a few Black males.

Wauwatosa law enforcement officer Joseph Mensah is beneath hearth immediately after capturing and killing his 3rd Black guy in the very last 5 a long time. The 1st capturing arrived just 6 months immediately after he was employed by the department—the most latest a several months again.

The social justice sector of the mogul’s Roc Country corporation penned an open up letter to Milwaukee County District Lawyer John Chisholm through the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

The letter was also printed on Twitter.

“How many more people have to die at the hands of Officer Joseph Mensah?” the letter asks. “Nineteen shots and three deaths in five years are not a pattern of accidents.”

“If you fail to prosecute Mensah, you’re doing a disservice to the legacies of Alvin Cole, Antonio Gonzales and Jay Anderson, ignoring the lives of black, brown and LGBTQ citizens in your county and essentially allowing for the possibility of a future catastrophe,” stated the ad in the Journal Sentinel.

Examine the whole letter over.