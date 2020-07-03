Teacher dies after collapsing at Gauteng school

A higher school trainer collapsed and died at a Soshanguve higher school.

A higher school trainer collapsed and died at her office in Gauteng on Friday, the provincial Office of Schooling has verified.

The 48-calendar year-outdated trainer at Central Secondary Faculty in Soshanguve collapsed in the vicinity of a drinking water fountain.

Lecturers who witnessed the incident rushed to her help and took her to an office environment.

Gauteng Schooling MEC Panyaza Lesufi claimed crisis companies had been identified as to the school.

The trainer was qualified lifeless by paramedics. The bring about of the teacher’s dying could not be quickly recognized.

Lesufi claimed he was disheartened by the teacher’s dying.

“District officers quickly frequented the school to give needed help and encouraged that the school be dismissed next the stunning incident at the claimed school.

“Our psycho-social staff and personnel wellness will, on six July, go to the school to provide needed help appropriately.

“Indeed this is devastating and difficult to comprehend in this difficult period. We would like to convey our sincere condolences to the family and the school community. We want to assure the family that, they are in our prayers, during this of grief. We will facilitate a memorial service to celebrate her life, in the near future,” claimed Lesufi.