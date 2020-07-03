‘Strahan, Sara And Keke’ Morning Show Canceled

ABC’s early morning demonstrate, “Strahan, Sara and Keke,” is getting canceled in accordance to Web page 6.

Numerous resources explained to the outlet that the demonstrate, hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer, will not be changed with “GMA 3: What You Need to Know.”

A spokesperson for the community mentioned, “We’re proud of our teams at ‘SSK’ and ‘GMA3’ and how quickly they transitioned to producing a daily show to give people the news and information they need during an unprecedented pandemic, and conversations continue about how the show will evolve in the months ahead.”

In March, the demonstrate was changed with a each day coronavirus unique report. Amy Robach was named the host of Pandemic: What You Require to Know, which characteristics the most recent wellness and protection direction from specialists in the course of the peak of the 1st wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Strahan stayed on as the co-host of the early morning demonstrate, Fantastic Morning The us.