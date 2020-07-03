‘Strahan, Sara And Keke’ Morning Show Canceled

ABC’s early morning demonstrate, “Strahan, Sara and Keke,” is getting canceled in accordance to Web page 6. 

Numerous resources explained to the outlet that the demonstrate, hosted by Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer, will not be changed with “GMA 3: What You Need to Know.”

A spokesperson for the community mentioned, “We’re proud of our teams at ‘SSK’ and ‘GMA3’ and how quickly they transitioned to producing a daily show to give people the news and information they need during an unprecedented pandemic, and conversations continue about how the show will evolve in the months ahead.”

