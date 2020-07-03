Spurs’ DeMar DeRozan has a problem with the NBA bubble rules

As ESPN’s Royce Younger discussed, rules for within the NBA “bubble” internet site at the ESPN Broad Globe of Athletics Advanced for the 22-group structure to comprehensive the 2019-20 period amid the coronavirus pandemic avert pursuits these kinds of as doubles desk tennis to implement social-distancing recommendations.

Gamers is not going to be socially distant even though on the court docket, while, which is why San Antonio Spurs guard DeMar DeRozan thinks some of the protocols introduced to gamers are absurd.

DeRozan spoke with reporters about the NBA restart on Thursday:

“The ping-pong thing is ridiculous, to be honest. Guys can’t do this, but we can do this and battle over each other? That part just don’t make no sense to me. I got through 10 lines of the handbook and just put it down because it became so frustrating and overwhelming at times, because you just never thought you’d be in a situation of something like this. So it’s hard to process.”

DeRozan, who has a participant selection for subsequent period, is the most recent person to criticize or mock the Association’s recommendations to retain staff as safe and sound as doable even though quarantining and competing in Florida, the place uncontrolled virus outbreaks carry on to pop up during the condition.

Portland Path Blazers guard Damian Lillard joked on Wednesday that some of his friends will split rules introduced in the league’s handbook regardless of warnings or limits. In the meantime, Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal explained throughout a videoconference that residing in the bubble will be difficult for gamers utilized to getting absolutely free rein even though on the highway.