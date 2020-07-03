S,P/TSX composite down in early trading, U.S. markets closed for holiday

TORONTO — Canada’s major inventory index edged decrease in early investing as the fiscal and supplies sectors ticked down.

The S,ampP/TSX composite index was down 23.44 factors at 15,598.96.

U.S. inventory markets ended up closed in observance of Independence Working day.

The Canadian greenback traded for 73.69 cents US in comparison with 73.61 cents US on Thursday.

The August crude agreement was down 53 cents at US$40.12 for each barrel an the August pure fuel agreement was small transformed at US$one.73 for each mmBTU.

The August gold agreement was down US$three.00 at US$one,787.00 an ounce and the September copper agreement was down virtually a few cents at US$two.72 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Push was very first revealed July three, 2020.

Organizations in this tale: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSDX)