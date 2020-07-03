Sony’s PS4 hit Horizon Zero Dawn is coming to PC on August 7th

We presently realized that Horizon Zero Dawn, very long one particular of the PlayStation 4’s prized exclusives, would be building its way to PC. And now we know exactly when that will take place: the video game will be unveiled on August 7th. It’ll be marketed by both equally Steam and the Epic Online games Retailer for $49.99.

Guerilla Online games, the Sony-owned developer guiding the hit title and its approaching PlayStation five sequel, unveiled a new trailer nowadays for the total version of Horizon Zero Dawn. The online video lays out a range of capabilities and enhancements coming to the PC edition, like ultrawide screen assistance, an unlocked framerate, dynamic foliage, deep graphics customization options, enhanced reflections, and expanded controller selections. It all appears great in this 90-2nd trailer, which also reveals an in-video game benchmark instrument.

Again in March, Hermen Hulst — the head of PlayStation Throughout the world Studios — explained of Horizon’s PC port that “I think it’s important that we stay open to new ideas of how to introduce more people to PlayStation, and show people maybe what they’ve been missing out on.” Horizon Zero Dawn is the very first PS4 distinctive that will make the transfer to a 2nd system.

Through Sony’s PS5 party past thirty day period, Guerrilla declared a beautiful-hunting PS5 sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn identified as Horizon Forbidden West. There is presently no launch window for the expected comply with-up, nonetheless.