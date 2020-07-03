‘Some’ Red Sox players have tested positive for the coronavirus

The initial working day of Red Sox Summer months Camp was not all smiles and sunshine.

Red Sox supervisor Ron Roenicke advised reporters Friday that the workforce experienced “some positive coronavirus tests.”

Roenicke did not say which players tested positive for COVID-19, citing MLB principles. He also mentioned that MLB principles prohibit him from indicating how quite a few players have tested positive.

Pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez did not report to camp and is awaiting the final results of his examination right after he arrived in speak to with somebody who tested positive for coronavirus, Roenicke advised reporters. Roenicke mentioned that Rodriguez permitted him to share why he was not at Summer months Camp on Friday, in accordance to Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald.

If a participant exams positive for COVID-19, they will be positioned on the Hurt Record but the workforce can not announce if they tested positive for the coronavirus, MLB mentioned Tuesday.

Even though the workforce has been afflicted by the coronavirus, Roenicke mentioned that there are not any “baseball-type” accidents to report.

The Red Sox did spot some social distancing pointers in Fenway Park for Summer months Camp. Players’ locker rooms ended up moved from the clubhouse to the luxurious suites, with two players in every suite. Work out regions ended up positioned through the concourse of Fenway.