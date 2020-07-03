Soliola down in Raiders win over St George Dragons

Canberra Raiders prop Sia Soliola could come across himself on the sidelines following struggling a suspected facial fracture.

The Raiders returned to GIO Stadium on Friday night with a 22-16 win over the Dragons.

Present-day victory finishes a two-recreation dropping streak for the adult men in environmentally friendly.

Nevertheless, Raiders mentor Ricky Stuart now faces some hard conclusions at the collection desk with a range of his forwards unavailable following Soliola went down in an uncomfortable head clash collision with Dragons prop Blake Lawrie.

Iosia Soliola (Fox Sporting activities)

Soliola was taken to medical center quickly and it can be predicted he will pass up the new number of rounds.

The Raiders were being currently without having massive person Corey Horsburgh who went down with a foot damage final weekend and 2nd-rower John Bateman who’s nevertheless to characteristic this year thanks to a shoulder damage.

The Raiders will experience the Storm up coming Saturday in spherical nine of the NRL.

George Williams goes himself and scores