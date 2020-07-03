Singer Duffy Asks Netflix To Remove BDSM Flick ‘365 Days’: It Glamorizes Sexual Violence!!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
4

Pop singer Duffy is contacting on Netflix to clear away their new BDSM motion picture, 365 Times — proclaiming that it glamorizes sexual violence.

 “365 Days glamorizes the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape. This should not be anyone’s idea of entertainment, nor should it be described as such, or be commercialized in this manner,” she states for every E! On-line.

In the motion picture, a girl falls target to a dominant mafia manager, who imprisons her and presents her one particular 12 months to drop in adore with him.

