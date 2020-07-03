Singer Duffy Asks Netflix To Remove BDSM Flick ‘365 Days’: It Glamorizes Sexual Violence!!

Pop singer Duffy is contacting on Netflix to clear away their new BDSM motion picture, 365 Times — proclaiming that it glamorizes sexual violence.

“365 Days glamorizes the brutal reality of sex trafficking, kidnapping and rape. This should not be anyone’s idea of entertainment, nor should it be described as such, or be commercialized in this manner,” she states for every E! On-line.

In the motion picture, a girl falls target to a dominant mafia manager, who imprisons her and presents her one particular 12 months to drop in adore with him.

She carries on, “It grieves me that Netflix provides a platform for such ‘cinema’, that eroticizes kidnapping and distorts sexual violence and trafficking as a ‘sexy’ movie,” she ongoing. “I just can’t imagine how Netflix could overlook how careless, insensitive, and dangerous this is. It has even prompted some young women, recently, to jovially ask Michele Morrone, the lead actor in the film, to kidnap them.”

“I calm myself to explain to you here—when I was trafficked and raped, I was lucky to come away with my life, but far too many have not been so lucky. And now I have to witness these tragedies, and my tragedy, eroticised and demeaned. Where can one turn? But to have to address you in writing,” Duffy extra.