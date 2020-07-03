Shah Rukh Khan calls Saroj Khan his first teacher in the film industry



Shah Rukh Khan is with no a question a single of the largest stars of Bollywood. The actor has received hundreds of thousands of hearts with his appeal and wit in excess of the yrs. His dance capabilities way too are liked by his supporters. Previously currently, the film industry woke up to the unhappy information of veteran choreographer Saroj Khan passing absent. Shortly celebs began submitting about the similar on social media mourning the reduction of a legend.

Shah Rukh took to Twitter to say that she was the a single who taught him the popular dipping stage when he entered Bollywood. He wrote, “My first genuine teacher in the film industry. She taught me for hours how to do the ‘dip’ for film. One of the most caring, loving & inspiring personas I have ever met. Will miss you Sarojji. May Allah bless her soul. Thank u for looking after me.” RIP Saroj Khan.