Seth Rogen Plays His Own Great Grandson In The First Trailer For “An American Pickle”

And he certain finds himself in a PICKLE! (Pay attention, I tried using…)
So back again in April — which, entertaining simple fact, was 12 many years back — Seth Rogen intrigued supporters by submitting an true tintype photograph to his Instagram to market his approaching movie, An American Pickle.
Seth starts off the movie as Herschel Greenbaum, a passionate gentleman who immigrates to the US with his spouse in the 1920s to search for a far better lifetime.
Herschel commences function at a pickle manufacturing unit and, soon after what seems to be a freak mishap, he finds himself trapped in a 20th century pickler.
100 many years move, only for a presumed-useless Herschel to increase from the pickler, revealing that the brine experienced managed to hold him alive and untouched by age.
With every person he is familiar with and enjoys long gone, Herschel discovers his only remaining family members in the current working day is his good grandson, Ben Greenbaum (who, sure, is ALSO performed by Seth — DOUBLE SETH).
Ben is a personal computer coder who dropped his mother and father in a automobile incident and, in a natural way, the arrival of his good grandfather upends his straightforward lifetime and sends him down a rather weird route.
Pay attention — this film seems hilarious and heartwarming and also absurd and, with the way 2020 has been, I am listed here for it all working day.
So be certain to capture An American Pickle when it hits HBO Max August six!
Television set and Films
