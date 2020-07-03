Sankey Testifies before US Senate Committee

SEC Personnel

Image: SEC Personnel

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey on Wednesday testified before the US Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation on the matter of pupil-athletes use of their identify, impression and likeness.

Testimony of Greg Sankey

Commissioner of the Southeastern Meeting

U.S. Senate Committee on Commerce, Science and Transportation

July one, 2020

Chairman Wicker, Position Member Cantwell and distinguished customers of the Commerce Committee, on behalf of the Southeastern Meeting and our 14 member universities, thank you for supplying me with this option to testify on the crucial matter of pupil-athletes’ use of their identify, impression and likeness (“NIL”).

My identify is Greg Sankey. I have served as Commissioner for the Southeastern Meeting due to the fact June one, 2015. My operate with the Southeastern Meeting started in 2002 and my practical experience involves a complete of 33 a long time performing in intercollegiate athletics.

Faculty athletics delivers the route to academic options for a lot of youthful guys and ladies, and our universities are building profound beneficial impacts on countless numbers of pupil-athletes every 12 months. It is important that we keep on to offer these options to all pupil-athletes-the two now and in the long term. these options to all pupil-athletes-the two now and in the long term.

In truth, identify, impression and likeness provides sophisticated and tough concerns. We are tasked with balancing and serving the passions of all pupil-athletes whilst also making certain that we are staying good to a comparatively tiny subset who may well have increased marketing and advertising and enterprise options relevant to their identify, impression and likeness.

I have problems about probable unintended outcomes from some of the proposed adjustments in the NIL location, this kind of as NIL pursuits major to pupil-athletes staying paid out to participate in school athletics, or how we protect against boosters from utilizing NIL payment as a recruiting inducement to go to a certain college. To be very clear, on the other hand, I am not in this article to oppose NIL alter. It is very clear that alter is happening as a end result of the two the enactment of point out legislation and the thing to consider of “Name, Image and Likeness” legislation in a lot of other states. My purpose rather is to share my views on the worth of receiving this appropriate to offer options for pupil athletes and protect the features of school athletics that make it exclusive, desirable and crucial to so a lot of in our state. I supply the next observations for your thing to consider.

Initially, as we employ NIL adjustments, our pupil-athletes have to continue being pupils 1st and foremost, and not grow to be workers of faculties and universities. We have to keep on to emphasize educational development and results among the pupil-athletes, specially if NIL needs are extra to their presently active schedules as pupils and athletes. We have to keep on to offer academic, athletic and profession options for the a lot of pupil-athletes who or else would not have attended school. It is vital for us all to operate to protect, safeguard and boost the educational element of school athletics.

2nd, we have to not let school athletics to devolve into a pay out-for-participate in method comparable to expert athletics. Central to this purpose is the prohibition of faculties and universities shelling out pupil-athletes, right or indirectly, for their NIL legal rights. If universities are permitted to pay out pupil-athletes for NIL legal rights, at a minimum amount, the community will start off to understand school athletics as a semi-expert activity, and the degree of guidance for other pupil-athletes and their athletics applications will lessen. This problem has not been at the forefront of the NIL dialogue, as the target has been on 3rd-social gathering endorsement and social media influencer pursuits. The truth stays that the California NIL regulation that will go into impact in 2023 enables universities-or even head coaches at universities-to buy NIL legal rights and offer NIL payment to pupil-athletes right after they enroll. In addition to prohibiting this kind of immediate payments by universities, federal NIL laws have to also prohibit workers or contractors of universities from participating in NIL payments to pupil-athletes.

3rd, we have to safeguard the integrity of the school recruitment approach by trying to keep NIL exercise out of recruiting. In functional conditions, this suggests federal NIL laws have to remove boosters from utilizing NIL payment as an inducement to recruit significant college pupils or entice enrolled pupil-athletes who are taking into consideration transferring to a different establishment. Devoid of the proper guardrails, it is effortless to imagine boosters turning out to be the principal recruiters who will go after elite significant college athletes or attain out to school transfers, performing with no regard for real NIL benefit but rather pursuing all those men and women discovered by the universities and coaches they guidance. The undertaking of prohibiting this kind of abuses is specially sophisticated and will have to have collaboration to get there at the appropriate stability.

The Autonomy Conferences-which involves the SEC, Massive 10, Massive 12, Pac 12 and ACC-have labored intently collectively all through this approach, and we have expended a substantial volume of time on these concerns. We feel a approach worthy of taking into consideration is to make the pre-enrollment approach and 1st semester of educational classes off-limitations for NIL exercise. We have to also intently keep an eye on NIL agreements entered right after enrollment to assure these agreements are reputable and relevant to a pupil-athlete’s real NIL benefit.

Fourth, we have to offer significant protections for pupil-athletes. NIL pursuits will be like other professional pursuits in that 3rd functions will appear to consider benefit of pupil-athletes who may possibly absence the practical experience essential in this kind of issues. The listing of probable undesirable actors involves brokers, advisors, enterprise entities and other 3rd functions. We require significant agent certification specifications and disciplinary principles. The similar is accurate of expectations that have to have pupil-athletes to immediately disclose their NIL agreements and payment. This variety of method will offer a degree of overview that shields pupil-athletes from staying taken benefit of by 3rd functions. We have to design and style a framework that correctly supports pupil-athletes who will, for the 1st time in their life, be working with tax filings, lawful contracts, accounting wants, timetable administration, and an totally new monetary truth, whilst also balancing their educational obligations, participating in significant-degree athletic competitors and sustaining their individual psychological wellness and actual physical overall health.

Lastly, we require a federal regulation to tackle these NIL concerns and there are two principal motives for this require.

A single, collegiate athletics wants a uniform method for regulating NIL pursuits, as a method of 50 unique point out NIL legislation is not workable and would make it unattainable to guidance a method for good nationwide competitors and championships.

Two, we require defense from statements and legal responsibility arising from the implementation of new NIL expectations and from continuous troubles to the validity of NCAA principles. Record has proven us time and once again that adjustments in NCAA principles to broaden or enhance rewards for pupil-athletes outcomes in litigation from the NCAA and conferences. We mentioned this in a lot more depth in our reaction to Senator Wicker’s queries. Previous 7 days, we had been sued once again in a course motion lawsuit looking for damages relevant to NIL when the existing NIL principles have still to be transformed and have been located to be lawfully proper in prior litigation. You may possibly remember that I predicted this would take place in my June five letter to Senator Wicker, only we did not count on this kind of a lawsuit to be submitted before any NIL adjustments truly transpired. We look for defense from statements relevant to the implementation of federal NIL laws, which it appears to be quite probable will boost NIL options for pupil-athletes whilst also incorporating some parameters to protect collegiate athletics and tackle some of the problems lifted earlier mentioned. We ought to not be issue to a long time of litigation as a consequence of complying with a federal NIL regulation.

My purpose is to operate with this Committee and other customers of Congress to create a federal NIL regulation that delivers a workable route for pupil-athletes to advantage from the use of their identify, impression and likeness in a way that will protect the crucial tenets of collegiate athletics discovered earlier mentioned, develop a uniform nationwide typical and safeguard stakeholders this kind of as the SEC and its universities from probable legal responsibility. It is critically crucial we get this appropriate. Every 12 months, the Southeastern Meeting by itself at present delivers amazing, significant and lifestyle-shifting options for somewhere around eight,000 pupil-athletes. Throughout the state, at the Division I degree, these similar forms of options are accessible for a lot more than 180,000 pupil-athletes-guys and ladies, from all races and backgrounds, in a multitude of athletics, all of which are grounded in the academic values of our faculties and universities. The truth is we have to get this appropriate since we have to protect and enhance every of these options.

I started my feedback by sharing that my overall profession has been dedicated to performing, serving and major in increased training via school athletics. I have realized a lot of items throughout the earlier 30+ a long time, and at the best of the listing of mastering is that we are not best. However, in school athletics, what we do-offer option and training for youthful individuals, interact our community, rejoice accomplishment and information youthful individuals as they go from adolescence to adulthood-we do all of these quite effectively.

In the midst of this discussion, let us not get rid of sight of the truth that we are all privileged to get pleasure from one thing quite unique via the uniquely American practical experience of school athletics.

I appear ahead to performing with you to attain these goals.