Rolls-Royce reviewing balance sheet options after COVID-19 hit By

LONDON () – British aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce (L:) stated on Friday it was reviewing a assortment of options to fortify its balance sheet and place by itself for restoration after the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We confirm we are in the early stages of reviewing a range of potential options,” the firm stated in a assertion. “However, no decisions have been made.”

The firm stated its economic place and liquidity remained robust.

Shares in Rolls-Royce have been buying and selling down eight.five% at 267 pence next the announcement.