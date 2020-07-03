Rolls-Royce reviewing balance sheet options after COVID-19 hit By

© .
LONDON () – British aerospace engineer Rolls-Royce (L:) stated on Friday it was reviewing a assortment of options to fortify its balance sheet and place by itself for restoration after the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We confirm we are in the early stages of reviewing a range of potential options,” the firm stated in a assertion. “However, no decisions have been made.”
The firm stated its economic place and liquidity remained robust.
Shares in Rolls-Royce have been buying and selling down eight.five% at 267 pence next the announcement.
