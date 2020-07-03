‘RHOBH’s Denise Richards Speaks Out On Brandi Glanville Hookup Scandal

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards sat down for a chat with The Chat co-host Eve, in which she opened up about her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville, who not too long ago leaked a image of them kissing.

“I love for things to play out on television instead of social media. But the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made, and so for me, personally, this is like kindergarten,” Denise stated.

