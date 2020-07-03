‘RHOBH’s Denise Richards Speaks Out On Brandi Glanville Hookup Scandal

Actual Housewives of Beverly Hills star Denise Richards sat down for a chat with The Chat co-host Eve, in which she opened up about her alleged affair with Brandi Glanville, who not too long ago leaked a image of them kissing.

“I love for things to play out on television instead of social media. But the stuff that’s been out there, I have been through it in the media with different claims being made, and so for me, personally, this is like kindergarten,” Denise stated.

She ongoing, “So I am like properly, what ever. We are going to just enable it participate in out on the present, it is what it is […] I won’t be able to communicate for any individual else.”

In spite of the drama, Denise suggests she does not regret becoming a member of the present.

“Persons are generally heading to say things, and I know my fact, my partner [Aaron Phypers] does, it is what it is. Like I stated, I have experienced so considerably things stated about the many years about me and my relatives. This is like practically nothing as opposed to the issues that have been stated about me,” she provides.