Redman among three tied for lead at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Doc Redman manufactured a good commence to the Rocket Mortgage Classic, carding a 7-underneath 65 to be in a three-way tie for the lead on Thursday.

Redman, runner-up at the PGA Tour party previous yr, holed 8 birdies and a bogey throughout a solid opening spherical at Detroit Golfing Club in Michigan.

The American, 22, shares the lead with Scott Stallings and Kevin Kisner, the latter obtaining developed a bogey-cost-free initially spherical.

Bryson DeChambeau is among a team of 7 gamers a shot again of the major trio.

Additional: DeChambeau reveals diet plan that manufactured him tremendous beefy

DeChambeau has concluded in the best 10 in his previous 6 begins and opened with a 66 that integrated an eagle at the par-5 14th.

Peter Malnati, Emiliano Grillo, Chase Seiffert, J.J. Spaun, Matt Wallace and Chris Stroud are together with DeChambeau at 6 underneath.

Coming off two skipped cuts due to the fact the PGA Tour time resumed amid the coronavirus pandemic, Rickie Fowler manufactured a strong commence.

Fowler fired a 5-underneath 67, mixing 7 birdies with a double bogey, to be element of a 14-way tie for 11th.

Defending winner Nate Lashley, who gained by 6 strokes previous yr, opened with a just one-underneath 71.