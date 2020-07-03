Rapper The Game In Mourning As His Grandmother Sadly Passes Away

Bradley Lamb
Rapper The Game hopped on social media to article a touching tribute to his grandmother, who handed absent this 7 days.

The Game shared a photo of his kissing his grandmother’s cheek.

“Took me a full day for the tears to stop…. And it’s not that I’m not emotionally devastated, but simply that I am in so much pain that my heart can’t even gather the strength to produce another drop,” the prolonged article starts.

