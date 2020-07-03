Home Business Ransomware Targets Outdated Microsoft Excel Macros to Deploy Attacks By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Coleman
Microsoft (NASDAQ:) Safety Intelligence alerted people to a variety of ransomware, named Avaddon, that employs Excel four. macros to distribute destructive e-mails. These e-mails consist of attachments which deploy an assault when opened in any variation of Excel.

Avaddon ransomware emerged in early June by way of a enormous spam marketing campaign that randomly focused its victims. Some styles appear to suggest that the ransomware primarily targets Italian people.

