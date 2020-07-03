Putin mocks U.S. embassy for flying rainbow flag By

© . FILE Picture: A rainbow flag flies in help of the LGBT local community at the British Embassy in Moscow



MOSCOW () – President Vladimir Putin on Friday mocked the U.S. embassy in Moscow for flying a rainbow flag to rejoice LGBT legal rights, suggesting it mirrored the sexual orientation of its staff members.

His remarks adopted a nationwide vote on constitutional reforms that involved an modification enshrining the definition of relationship especially as a union among a guy and a girl.

Putin claimed the U.S. embassy’s shift to elevate the LGBT pleasure flag “revealed something about the people that work there”.

“It’s no big deal though. We have spoken about this many times, and our position is clear,” claimed Putin, who has sought to length Russia from liberal Western values and aligned himself with the Russian Orthodox Church.

“Yes, we passed a law banning the propaganda of homosexuality among minors. So what? Let people grow up, become adults and then decide their own destinies.”

The laws has been utilized to quit homosexual pleasure marches and detain homosexual legal rights activists.

Putin claimed throughout the marketing campaign to alter the structure that he would not enable the conventional idea of a mom and father be subverted by what he identified as “parent number 1” and “parent number 2”.

On Friday, the head of the Women’s Union of Russia, Ekaterina Lakhova, instructed Putin that she feared an ice product with the model title ‘Rainbow’, as properly as other multi-colored marketing, could represent propaganda for non-conventional values and have a damaging result on young children, the RIA information company described.

“Even indirectly, such things make our children accustomed to that … flag, the one that was hung up by the embassy,” Lakhova was cited as expressing.

“It would be very good to have a commission to make sure that those values that we enshrined in our constitution are upheld,” she claimed.

Other nations around the world have also flown rainbow flags exterior their embassies in Moscow, like Britain.