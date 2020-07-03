Prince Royce Tests Positive for Coronavirus: See His Important Safety Message

Prince Royce has examined constructive for Coronavirus.

The singer took to social media on Friday early morning to share an essential basic safety concept with his lovers, urging them to consider safety measures from the virus.

“I never thought I would’ve had to do this video,” the 31-calendar year-outdated star shared with his tens of millions of followers, including that two months in the past he examined constructive for COVID-19. “I’m in shock, I didn’t think it was gonna happen to me. I thought that taking precautions by washing my hands and wearing a mask was gonna be enough and it was not.”

“I know Fourth of July is coming up, I know we’ve been stuck, we wanna go out, we think that it’s not gonna happen to us, and it’s real,” the artist, née Geoffrey Royce Rojas, ongoing. “I just want to try to encourage my community, my youth, to take care of yourselves, to be mindful of others.”