Portugal Calls U.K. Decision to Impose Quarantine Rules ‘Absurd’

By Henrique Almeida

(Bloomberg) —

Portugal protested the U.K. necessity that British vacationers self-isolate when they return to England from the Iberian country as “profoundly unfair.”It is “absurd,” Overseas Minister Augusto Santos Silva claimed on RTP3 tv station. “When a country that has 28 times more deaths from Covid-19 than Portugal wants to impose quarantine rules to passengers from Portugal, I would say that the problem is not with Portugal but with that nation.”

France, Spain and Italy have been between the 59 nations and territories whose site visitors are exempt from quarantine when they return to England. Like Portugal, the U.S., Canada and Sweden have been between the nations remaining out of that checklist, which goes into influence July 10.Santos Silva claimed he hopes the U.K. would right that determination as before long as attainable and that his federal government did not system to undertake very similar actions towards the much more than 35,000 British citizens in Portugal when they return to the southern European region.

Tourism accounts for about 15% of Portugal’s overall economy and nine% of work. The British rank as the most important team of its site visitors. About two.five million British nationals frequented Portugal very last yr, in accordance to the U.K. federal government.

“I am very pleased that this vast community of British citizens have chosen Portugal to live,” claimed Santos Silva. “This is a sad moment in the relationship between Portugal and the U.K.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.

Bloomberg.com