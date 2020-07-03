Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album ‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’ Released

Pop Smoke’s new posthumous album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon has been unveiled.

The new job characteristics appearances from Quavo, 50 Cent, DaBaby, Long run, Lil Little one, Swae Lee, Tyga, Karol G, Lil Tjay, and much more.

The album will come nearly 5 months right after the youthful rapper was tragically shut down for the duration of a residence invasion in Los Angeles. His killers have not but confronted justice.

Previously this 7 days, the album artwork went viral right after enthusiasts panned designer Virgil Abloh’s initially endeavor.

“The last conversation I had with @realpopsmoke was about what we were gonna do in the future. This album cover was one of like 5 things we talked about. He mentioned his story felt like the metaphor of a rose & thorns growing from the concrete of his hood in Canarsie, Brooklyn. In your memory, I just finished it yesterday,” he defined.

The label then rapidly determined to go again to the drawing board and enthusiasts appear substantially delighted with the next presenting.

Stream the album beneath.