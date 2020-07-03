Pop Smoke’s Posthumous Album ‘Shoot For The Stars Aim For The Moon’ Released

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1

Pop Smoke’s new posthumous album Shoot for the Stars Aim for the Moon has been unveiled. 

The new job characteristics appearances from Quavo, 50 Cent, DaBaby, Long run, Lil Little one, Swae Lee, Tyga, Karol G, Lil Tjay, and much more. 

The album will come nearly 5 months right after the youthful rapper was tragically shut down for the duration of a residence invasion in Los Angeles. His killers have not but confronted justice.

Previously this 7 days, the album artwork went viral right after enthusiasts panned designer Virgil Abloh’s initially endeavor. 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR