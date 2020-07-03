Phaedra Parks Explains Why She Didn’t Rush To Sleep W/ BF Medina Islam

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
6

Actuality tv Phaedra Parks has lastly discovered why she did not slumber with her boyfriend Medina Islam, in spite of currently being with each other for quite a few months.

“Properly, it truly is a determination I manufactured [myself],” Phaedra advised HollywoodLife.

“Medina was definitely totally against it, but for myself, I needed to know him in an intimate way outside of a physically intimate way because prior to Medina I dated a guy in Chicago. And that was a long distance relationship and it was very passionate, but when we became physical, it hindered us getting to know each other intimately on any other level.”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR