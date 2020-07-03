Phaedra Parks Explains Why She Didn’t Rush To Sleep W/ BF Medina Islam

Actuality tv Phaedra Parks has lastly discovered why she did not slumber with her boyfriend Medina Islam, in spite of currently being with each other for quite a few months.

“Properly, it truly is a determination I manufactured [myself],” Phaedra advised HollywoodLife.

“Medina was definitely totally against it, but for myself, I needed to know him in an intimate way outside of a physically intimate way because prior to Medina I dated a guy in Chicago. And that was a long distance relationship and it was very passionate, but when we became physical, it hindered us getting to know each other intimately on any other level.”

She even further spelled out, “I desired to make confident that this time [that] I was not blinded by the enthusiasm and that I truly understood who Medina was as a human being– Simply because that can at times alter your views about a gentleman in a very good way and in negative way. I desired to know that I was not dashing into a actual physical connection in this situation. He was definitely absolutely from it, but I experienced to do what was greatest for me.”