Petrobras considers LNG units for pre-salt’s natural gas -executive

RIO DE JANEIRO — Brazilian condition-managed oil organization Petrobras is thinking of setting up offshore units to liquefy the expanding natural gas generation from the so-named pre-salt spot, the company’s emissions and local climate adjust supervisor stated throughout a webinar on Friday.

Liquefied natural gas units could be an option for the gas related with oil made at the deep-h2o exploratory area found far more than 100 miles off the coastline, stated Viviana Coelho. It was unclear if a projected software has a timeframe.

Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the agency is formally identified, at the moment depends on offshore pipelines to provide natural gas made offshore to the coastline for processing.

Absence of infrastructure to ship offshore natural gas to the coastline is witnessed as a feasible limitation for growing oil generation at the pre-salt, Petrobras has stated.

The reservoirs, wherever oil is trapped beneath a thick layer of salt in the Atlantic seabed, have equipped far more than 65% of Brazil’s generation in just about a ten years because their discovery. The charge is envisioned to hold growing.

A modest part of the gas is burned via flaring techniques at the platforms.

Brazil has rigid laws to restrict flaring, and Petrobras needs to lower its program flaring emissions to zero by 2030, Coelho stated in the presentation.

Flaring releases methane, and Petrobras aims to lower the company’s greenhouse gas emissions by 30% to 50% by 2025, she stated.

The Brazilian organization employed 97.six% of its natural gas in May possibly, in accordance to Brazil’s oil regulator. A substantial part is reinjected into the floor to handle reservoir stress and enhance oil generation, Petrobras stated. (Reporting by Sabrina Valle Modifying by Chris Reese and Dan Grebler)