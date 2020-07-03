Pearls in Animal Crossing are rare, but here’s how to get them

A Summertime Update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons arrived out and with it will come a manufacturer new globe of ocean sea creatures.

Your character can now swim (examine how to swim in Animal Crossing right here), which implies you can also locate sea creatures in the ocean. These sea creatures then enable you to use them in distinct Do it yourself recipies. Although it is not technically a sea creature, pearls are very similar in how you locate and use them.

You might see various recipies involving the use of a pearl. But because they are a scarce merchandise, we are going to assist clarify how you can locate them.

How to locate pearls in Animal Crossing

There are a couple of strategies to locate pearls in Animal Crossing. The very first is the most widespread, but often hard, and which is just pure luck. Pearls are concealed in the course of the base of the ocean flooring in Animal Crossing, and they are unfold randomly. You can location one particular by finding a tiny black shadow, very similar to how you location sea creatures. Sadly I really don’t have a far better response for you other than to just retain looking the ocean flooring for pearls and hope you locate some.

https://photographs.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_information/11/18/pascal-otter-pearls-animal-crossing_1jezeo8kr472t1evtuwbky625x.png?t=351879523,ampw=500,ampquality=80



The 2nd way to get a pearl is to locate a Scallop. When you locate a Scallop, Pascal will look and will want to chat with you. You can trade the Scallop with him for a quantity of items which include a mermaid household furniture Do it yourself recipe, mermaid-themed apparel or a pearl.

Centered on other people’s actively playing expertise, Pascal only seems often when you locate a Scallop. And because he isn’t going to give a pearl every single time, this isn’t really a good way to purchase pearls.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=9BgNyIm0gB4

In quick, the finest way to get pearls is to only go looking in the course of the ocean.