Outrage and Unanswered Questions: Why the 2018 Death of Tamla Horsford Is Under Investigation Again

In announcing the healthcare examiner’s findings on Feb. 20, 2019—accidental loss of life ensuing from a fall—and subsequently saying the scenario shut, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Place of work stated that they once again prolonged their “deepest condolences to the family and friends of Mrs. Horsford during this tragic loss.”

Kurt St. Jour, Tamla’s father, advised Magic 107.five DJ Ryan Cameron in an job interview just immediately after the conclusions were being launched that the family members experienced employed their individual healthcare examiner, and they considered that Tamla was currently lifeless when she went off the deck.

“Her injuries were not consistent with what they’re saying,” St. Jour explained. “This is so fishy, I just don’t want it to get out of hand.”

Horsford’s good friend Michelle Graves told Atlanta’s CBS two at the time, “They’re totally lying. They’re not out of the woods, because this was not an accident.” Graves was sued a 7 days afterwards by 7 of the partygoers, such as Meyers, who alleged in their lawsuit that Graves experienced caused “irreparable damage” to their reputations with 13 Fb posts containing false statements that accused them of “committing murder and/or aiding and abetting the same, behaviors that are so repugnant, debased and immoral that it could exclude Plaintiffs from society.”

In reaction to the lawsuit, Graves advised the Forsyth County Information, “I state nothing but factual information which was verified after reading case file obtained through open records. I stand strong behind my statement that these people know what happened, and if they were not directly involved, they have not come forward with the truth.”

“This is nothing more than another intimidation tactic on their part,” she ongoing. “These people caused this negative attention by having a party where someone lost their life.”

Jose Barrera, in the meantime, was fired in December 2018 from his occupation as a pretrial expert services officer for—according to a Sheriff’s Place of work incident report submitted in February 2019—allegedly utilizing his situation as a county staff to obtain files relevant to the Horsford investigation and leak private details, such as Graves’ tackle and mobile mobile phone quantity, to 5 men and women. Barrera insisted he failed to appear up anything illegally and what ever these men and women located was very likely commonly accessible to the community currently.

“For her to believe that her information was leaked by me is grossly incorrect and I will believe that until the day I die,” Barrera advised the Forsyth County Information. “Anybody can be found.”