Distell Team Constrained, brewers of Old Brown Sherry dismissed a declare that the consume is a cure for Covid-19.

The Jap Cape health office explained the declare as “100% absolute pure nonsense”.

A voice note is undertaking the rounds declaring a slight recovered from Covid-19 soon after consuming Sherry.

The brewers of Sedgwick’s Old Brown Sherry, the Distell Team Constrained, and the Jap Cape health office have dismissed stories that the well known consume is a cure for Covid-19.

The stories are contained in a viral WhatsApp voice note undertaking rounds on social media, recorded by an unknown girl.

The girl alleges that the therapeutic energy of the consume was shown at Frere Medical center in East London the place a slight, on the brink of dying, manufactured a restoration soon after consuming the liquor.

“The child was admitted at Frere Hospital, weak and dying, but their uncle smuggled in Old Brown in a squeeze bottle and fed to the child. The following morning, there were no traces of Covid-19 in the child. She recovered. Apparently Old Brown makes the blood hot and therefore kills Covid-19. Covid-19 does not thrive in a hot blood,” mentioned the voice note.

Section spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo mentioned: “That is 100% absolute pure nonsense.”

In a assertion unveiled on the group’s site on Thursday, Distell Team Constrained mentioned: “We have turn into conscious of a WhatsApp voice note alleging that Old Brown Sherry provides medicinal added benefits. This is just not real. Old Brown Sherry is not a cure for Covid-19.

“We are similarly stunned and particularly worried that the voice note also implies that Old Brown Sherry can be eaten by minors – it is unlawful for liquor to be marketed to or eaten by any person underneath the age of 18, and as Distell we do not condone the usage of liquor by minors.

“We advise all consumers and our wider stakeholder community to always refer to official sources of information on Covid-19.”

This contains government’s SA coronavirus website or the WHO CDC Section of Well being and NCID sites.

The voice note sparked pleasure in some, whilst other individuals considered it a joke on social media platforms.