Oklahoma St.’s Mike Gundy takes $1M pay cut after investigation

Oklahoma Condition head mentor Mike Gundy will be getting a $one million pay cut pursuing an interior assessment, as effectively as his 5-yr rollover deal becoming shortened to 4 many years.

“We have spent the past couple of weeks reviewing our program and talking with current and former players,” athletic director Mike Holder explained. “Our internal review found that Coach Gundy needs to invest more time in building stronger relationships with his student-athletes. However, our review has uncovered no signs or indication of racism.”

Gundy confronted criticism from his possess gamers after a picture surfaced of him donning an OAN shirt, which is a considerably-appropriate cable business that has attacked the Black Life Make a difference motion. Gundy apologized but Holder and college president Burns Hargis felt an investigation of Gundy’s efficiency as mentor and romantic relationship with the gamers was needed.

In the long run, they made a decision to adhere with Gundy, albeit handing him a pay cut in the approach. Even though, cutting down his income by $one million was reportedly Gundy’s possess plan.

“This issue is fixable,” Hargis explained. “After meeting with both Mike Holder and Mike Gundy, I believe they are committed to taking steps to strengthen the relationships, which will improve communications and the program.”

For Gundy, the knowledge seems to have been eye-opening, as he states he was saddened to comprehend how disconnected his gamers felt from their mentor.