NRL news, Israel Folau pens contract extension with Catalans Dragons

Israel Folau has signed a 1-calendar year contract extension with the Catalans Dragons, just more than a calendar year soon after he was sacked by Rugby Australia more than homophobic social media posts.

Folau created his very long-awaited return to the 13-a-sied code previously this calendar year when the Dragons scoped up the 31-calendar year-aged soon after a -thirty day period extremely-publicised exit saga with RA.

On Friday the French Tremendous League aspect formally declared they experienced prolonged Folau’s contract for one more 12-month’s.

“Me and my family are very excited to stay on at the club for season 2021. We’re very grateful for the opportunity that (president) Bernard Guasch and the Dragons have given me,” Folau informed the club’s web page.

Israel Folau’s Catalans debut (Getty)

“I’m looking forward to working hard and achieving great success on the field with my teammates and this great club,” he extra.

Folau experienced just lately turned down an provide to return to rugby union when he turned down a offer from Best 14 aspect Montpellier in May well.

“Once the media storm that followed his signing passed, and after only three Super League appearances, he received many requests and became a highly demanded player,” Guasch mentioned.

“He has shown he is a respectful player since he arrived at the club. He will be 32 years old at the end of his new contract and we will then think about the rest of his career.”

Folau satisfies Catalans supporters

Folau scored 37 attempts in 73 Checks for the Wallabies in advance of he was dumped by Rugby by Australia soon after a he took to social media in a submit, stating that “hell awaits” homosexual individuals.

Tremendous League will resume on August two soon after the marketing campaign was postponed in March thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.