Novak Djokovic and wife test negative to COVID-19

Novak Djokovic and his wife have examined negative for the coronavirus, his media workforce claimed Thursday, 10 times following asserting they experienced contracted the ailment.

The leading-rated participant examined good for the virus following participating in in an exhibition collection he structured in Serbia and Croatia amid the pandemic. No social distancing was noticed at the matches in Belgrade and Zadar, Croatia.

“Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena are negative for COVID-19. That was shown by the results of the PCR tests that both had in Belgrade,” his media workforce claimed in a assertion.

Both equally Djokovic and his wife experienced no indicators and have been in self-isolation in the Serbian funds considering that screening good, the assertion claimed.

Novak Djokovic (Getty)

The information arrives amid a new spike of coronavirus situations in Serbia and the reintroduction of some restrictive actions, this kind of as obligatory sporting of masks and social distancing.

Djokovic was the fourth participant to arrive down with the virus following taking part in the matches in Belgrade and Zadar. The some others have been 3-time Grand Slam semifinalist Grigor Dimitrov, Borna Coric and Viktor Troicki.

Djokovic’s mentor, Goran Ivanisevic, has also claimed he has the virus.