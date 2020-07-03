No official U.S. approach to question Prince Andrew over Epstein investigation, U.K. PM says

U.S. authorities have not created an official approach to the United Kingdom federal government for authorization to discuss to Prince Andrew about his contacts with the late disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, Key Minister Boris Johnson explained on Friday.

U.S. prosecutors want to question the Prince over his contacts with Epstein, who was awaiting demo on prices of trafficking minors when he died by suicide past August in a New York Town federal jail.

Nonetheless, they have explained that Andrew, Queen Elizabeth’s 2nd son, has repeatedly evaded their requests for an job interview and reiterated their motivation to discuss to him on Thursday right after they arrested British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, Epstein’s previous girlfriend and longtime affiliate.

Attorneys for Andrew, who achieved Epstein via his friendship with Maxwell, say he has presented his support 3 moments this yr.

Questioned what the reaction would be if U.S. officers sought official entry to Prince Andrew, whose official title is the Duke of York, Johnson explained: “No such approach has been made. It’s a matter for the Royal Family.”

He went on: “Everybody’s sympathies are very much with the victims of Jeffrey Epstein, but you wouldn’t expect me to comment on matters affecting the Royal Family.”

“The law must be carried out and the law must be observed,” Johnson informed LBC radio.

In June, then-U.S. Legal professional for Manhattan Geoffrey Berman explained Andrew experienced “sought to falsely portray himself to the public as eager and willing to co-operate” with their inquiry.

At the identical , a U.S. regulation enforcement official verified to Reuters that U.S. authorities investigating Epstein experienced despatched the U.K. government a official ask for, identified as a mutual authorized support treaty (MLAT) submission, inquiring for entry to the prince.

Following Maxwell was arrested and billed on Thursday with luring underage women for Epstein to sexually abuse, performing Manhattan U.S. Legal professional Audrey Strauss explained: “We would welcome Prince Andrew coming in to talk with us.”

Andrew’s authorized workforce has accused the U.S. Section of Justice (DOJ) of in search of publicity somewhat than his support, rejecting accusations he experienced presented “zero co-operation.”

“The Duke’s team remains bewildered given that we have twice communicated with the DOJ in the last month, and to-date, we have had no response,” a resource near to Andrew’s workforce explained in reaction to Strauss’s remarks.