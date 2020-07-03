NFLPA reps unanimously recommend NFL cancel preseason

The NFL by now produced a substantial adjust to the 2020 routine by reducing two preseason game titles. Now, amid expanding problem concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, the NFL Gamers Affiliation is urging the league to cancel the preseason solely.

As the United States proceeds to see spikes in the amount of coronavirus scenarios, gamers are getting to be more and more anxious about the amount of basic safety in the NFL this year. Now with two preseason game titles by now removed, gamers are pushing for the NFL to acquire it a stage even more.