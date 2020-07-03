New social game app Fun Apart launches on iOS and Android

A new social game app known as Fun Apart has introduced on cell units.
The app functions totally free card-dependent game titles to obtain and perform with some others, this sort of as NUO (an Uno clone), Go Fish and Spoons. Up to 5 gamers can join with one particular a different by sharing a exclusive eight-digit personal area game code in excess of textual content, e-mail or social media.
The app also supports online video contacting so you can see one particular a different as they perform.
Fun Apart is the newest in a line of celebration game titles that supply methods to perform with some others remotely, specially through the COVID-19 pandemic, this sort of as Houseparty and Jackbox.
Fun Apart can be downloaded for totally free on iOS and Android.