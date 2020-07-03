NASCAR’s Jimmie Johnson Drops Out of Race After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson is sitting down out the Brickyard 400 race this weekend right after screening optimistic for coronavirus.

In accordance to a assertion unveiled by NASCAR, Johnson is missing Sunday’s race at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway since of the prognosis. “My first priority is the health and safety of my loved ones and my teammates,” the 44-yr-aged explained in a staff launch. “I’ve never missed a race in my Cup career, but I know it’s going to be very hard to watch from the sidelines when I’m supposed to be out there competing. Although this situation is extremely disappointing, I’m going to come back ready to win races and put ourselves in playoff contention.”

Jimmie was analyzed for the virus right after his wife Chandra gained a optimistic prognosis, in accordance to a NASCAR report. She reportedly expert allergy-like indicators, whilst her spouse is asymptomatic.