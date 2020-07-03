More UK retailers should ban coconut products from monkey labour: PM’s fiancée By

Home Business More UK retailers should ban coconut products from monkey labour: PM’s fiancée...

Matilda Coleman
LONDON () – Primary Minister Boris Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds on Friday welcomed pledges by 4 British retailers to quit marketing coconut products that use monkey labour in their manufacturing and referred to as on some others to do the exact same.

“Happy Waitrose [JLPLC.UL], Co-op, Boots &amp Ocado (LON:) have vowed not to offer products that use monkey labour, when Morrisons has by now taken out these from its merchants,” Symonds mentioned on her Twitter account.

Symonds, a conservationist, was responding to a report in The Telegraph newspaper which highlighted the plight of pigtailed macaques that are taken from the wild in Thailand and utilized on farms to harvest coconuts.

She referred to as on all other supermarkets to boycott the products.

“I’m told Asda , Tesco (OTC:) & Sainsbury’s STILL sell such products,” she mentioned.

Asda, Tesco and Sainsbury’s did not have an instant remark.

