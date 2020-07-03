MLB Cancels All-Star Game for First Time Since 1945 Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

Dodger Stadium’s prolonged-expected All-Star match will have to wait around a small little bit more time.

Previously right now, the MLB declared that for the initially time considering that Entire world War II, the league’s legendary All-Star Game will not be performed thanks to the well being pitfalls all around the coronavirus pandemic.

The match, which was at first scheduled for July 14, would have marked the initially time considering that 1980 that Los Angeles’ Dodger Stadium would host the party. Fortunately, alongside with the cancelation announcement, the organization verified that L.A. would get to host in 2022 to make up for now-canceled party.

“When it grew to become very clear we had been not able to keep this year’s All-Star festivities, we desired to award the Dodgers with the up coming obtainable All-Star match, which is 2022, Commissioner Rob Manfred said to MLB.com. Atlanta was by now declared as the host for 2021, and Truist Park will continue to be up coming year’s spot.