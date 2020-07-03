Miami mayor imposes nightly curfew to fight Florida coronavirus surge By

© . South Florida shorelines shut in advance of the Fourth of July weekend, in Miami



By Peter Szekely

() – The range of coronavirus circumstances in Florida jumped once again on Friday as the mayor of the state’s most important metropolis imposed a nightly curfew and rolled backed the reopening of amusement venues to try out to stem a single of the most alarming coronavirus surges in the United States.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez declared an indefinite nightly curfew from 10 p.m. to six a.m. as the July Fourth vacation weekend commenced and halted the reopenings of venues, these kinds of as casinos and theaters that experienced been established for Friday.

“Let’s celebrate Independence Day by respecting one another’s right to life, liberty and happiness,” Gimenez claimed in a movie on Friday, citing the U.S. Declaration of Independence adopted on July four, 1776.

Coronavirus circumstances are climbing in 37 of the 50 U.S. states which includes Florida which experienced nine,488 new circumstances on Friday, in accordance to the condition wellness section, immediately after a lot more than 10,000 new circumstances the prior working day.

Thursday’s determine marked Florida’s most significant each day spike so significantly and set it on a amount that exceeded solitary-working day tallies from any European place at the top of the outbreak there.

Before this 7 days, Miami-Dade and neighboring Broward County, the state’s two most populous counties, necessary citizens to dress in confront coverings in general public to guard in opposition to the unfold of inspection.

Virtually a quarter of the world’s identified fatalities from the coronavirus have happened in the United States, wherever just about 129,000 folks have died. The United States noted a lot more than 55,000 new COVID-19 circumstances on Thursday, a new each day world wide file for the pandemic.

TRUMP Less than THE MICROSCOPE

The surge has set President Donald Trump’s managing of the coronavirus disaster below the microscope and led many governors to halt programs to reopen their states immediately after rigid lockdowns.

Trump once again hailed the country’s coronavirus tests, indicating it was the cause the range of verified U.S. bacterial infections was so substantial in contrast to that of other international locations.

“There is a rise in Coronavirus cases because our testing is so massive and so good, far bigger and better than any other country,” Trump wrote in a tweet late on Thursday. He explained U.S. ranges of tests as “great news.”

Overall health gurus say that is not the complete tale.

The share of exams coming back again optimistic in Florida has risen to 16%, up from four% a thirty day period in the past, in accordance to a examination. The Entire world Overall health Firm claims a charge more than five% is about.

Trump will get started his July Fourth celebrations with a vacation to Mount Rushmore on Friday irrespective of worries about collecting a huge group throughout the pandemic and criticism from Indigenous Individuals about the check out.

Trump will look at a fireworks show with hundreds of folks at the South Dakota landmark, which depicts the photos of 4 U.S. presidents in stone.

Significantly of the coronavirus spike is going on in Sunbelt states like Florida and Arizona, wherever the range of circumstances rose by four,433 on Friday.

Grownup intense treatment device beds in use by all Arizona sufferers was at 91% capability on Thursday and COVID-19 existing hospitalizations rose to a file substantial of three,013, the condition wellness section claimed.

In Alabama, coronavirus circumstances greater by one,754 on Friday, the state’s greatest solitary-working day boost due to the fact the pandemic commenced.