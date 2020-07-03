Mexico registers 6,740 more coronavirus infections, 654 new deaths By

© . Outbreak of the coronavirus illness (COVID-19), in Acapulco
MEXICO Metropolis () – Mexico’s wellness ministry on Friday claimed six,740 new verified coronavirus bacterial infections and 654 added fatalities, bringing the overall in the state to 245,251 situations and 29,843 deaths.
The amount of new situations was just one particular much less than the file amount claimed on Thursday. The govt has stated the actual amount of contaminated individuals is most likely substantially larger than the verified situations.
